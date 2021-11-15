Hundreds fall silent in Cramlington to honour war heroes

A Remembrance Service took place at St Nicholas Church as part of Remembrance Sunday.

The service was relayed via loud speakers to members of the public outside before a parade took place to the town’s Cenotaph.

Representatives from Cramlington Town Council, Northumberland Fire and Rescue Service, cadets and Armed Forces were among those to lay wreaths before the two minute’s silence.

