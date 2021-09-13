Hundreds turn out as colourful carnival returns to Blyth

Hundreds of people lined the streets as a procession of displays took to the streets, along Quay Road and to the Market Place.

And in the Market Place, visitors were entertained with a Blyth’s Got Talent show and a host of entertainment throughout the day.

Local groups, schools and businesses hosted stalls in the Market Place where local organisations will get the chance to promote what they do and the opportunities that are out there for the Blyth community.

In addition, each stall offered free short activities for children and their families from creative art, face painting to life saving techniques.

The event was funded by Blyth Town Council and organised by Leading Link to restart the Children’s University initiative in the Blyth area.

