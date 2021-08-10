Improved A-Level results at Ashington Academy

Students at Ashington Academy have been celebrating their A-Level results.

Following a challenging year, there was smiles and celebration as sixth formers collected their A-Level results.

The school saw improvements in many subjects, enabling 89 per cent of students heading off to university to study the course of their choice – an increase of ten per cent from last year.

Among those Jessica Thomas will take up a place studying modern and medieval languages at the University of Cambridge after achieving two A*s in French and Spanish and an A in art.

Other top performers include Mya Wilson-Smith who achieved an A* in biology and As in chemistry and maths, heading to the University of Sunderland to study medicine.

Hollie Newsome who achieved A*s in PE and geography, as well as an A in biology, going to study her passion of sport and exercise science at Leeds Beckett University.

Lauren Brown, Sophie Glenton and Georgia Mutton who all got a full sweep of As and are off to Northumbria University to study criminology with forensic science (Lauren), Newcastle University to study biomedical sciences (Sophie) and Royal Holloway in London to study psychology (Georgia).

Jack Collins who was awarded an A* in economics and Spanish and a B in history and is headed to Newcastle University to study modern languages.

Freya Bell who achieved a B in history, an A in law and an A* in psychology and who goes onto Northumbria University to study law.

Braden Gallon who was awarded an A in film, B in history and an A in law and who is heading to Newcastle University to study ancient history and archaeology.

Yvonne Weston, Headteacher at Ashington Academy, said: “It is fantastic to see students celebrating their much-deserved A level results.

"Our young people have achieved some brilliant grades and I am so proud of the resilience, hard work and dedication that they have shown at such an important yet challenging time for them.”