Improvement works set to start on popular Northumberland promenade

Improvement works are set to start this month on Newbiggin Promenade.

The work will focus on the slipway which cuts through the promenade, starting on October 25 and due for completion in March 2022.

Officials say the current slipway is fairly steep and can cause accessibility issues for promenade users, particularly for those with limited mobility, wheelchair users and people with prams.

The project will involve reprofiling the slipway and levelling it off where it crosses the promenade while engineers will also be carrying out some improvement works to the beach, moving sand and adding in fencing to help control the movement of the sand.

County Councillor John Riddle, Cabinet Member for Local Services, said: “The promenade is an extremely popular attraction, both for locals and visitors, but the slipway in its current design can cause issues.

“These works will make the promenade more accessible for all, as well as making Newbiggin an even more attractive seaside destination. We’re also taking the opportunity to carry out work on the beach itself while contractors are on site.”

Newbiggin Central and East County Councillor Liz Simpson said: “I’m very pleased this is now happening as I initiated the first meeting about the ramp and beach management plan after listening to concerns from residents and visitors about crossing the slipway.”

A spokesperson for Newbiggin Town Council added: “‘Newbiggin by the Sea Town Council is pleased to work in partnership with Northumberland County Council on this project and have provided significant financial support to see the reprofiling of the slipway come to fruition.

“The impact of the work will be massive in improving the accessibility of the promenade and bay for all of its users – so that they will continue to enjoy safe visits to our magnificent bay for many years to come."

Church Point Car Park will be partly closed during the works to act as a temporary storage yard.

The RNLI will continue to use the slipway during construction and will be closely liaising with the contractor to ensure operations continue as normal.