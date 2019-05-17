Improving safety at Blyth sheltered housing scheme

A sheltered housing scheme has improved security for its residents.

Housing association Karbon Homes acquired Athlone Court in Blyth last summer from another landlord.

Karbon resident Dorothy Watson with the internal alarm/intercom. Picture by Helen Smith Photography.

And it is now using the latest digital technology to keep residents safe and well, investing in a new grouped living alarm and communication system.

Athlone Court had been reliant on the building’s scheme officer keeping in personal contact with the residents or receiving a daily phone call to ensure they were okay.

Now they have joined Karbon’s 35 other sheltered and Extra Care schemes to have an integrated group living system to ensure residents can call for help if they are ever in difficulties.

Jon McDonald, retirement living manager for Karbon Homes, said: “For older residents, it’s vital that they have peace of mind so that should they suffer a fall or an unexpected health emergency, they can easily call for help and know somebody will be on call to assist them.

“It’s also reassurance for their friends and family.

“We operate grouped living systems in all our schemes, but this new digital system is a step up from what we’re used to – the sound quality is excellent and the amount of information available to our staff is very impressive on the manager’s panel.”

Aaron Longstaff, senior business development manager from alarm provider Tynetec, said: “Our new digital Advent XT2 system installed at Athlone Court is one of the most advanced in the country in terms of functionality.

“Advent XT2 offers complete peace of mind as a means of simple and effective communication between a resident and the on-site manager or off-site responder should assistance be required.

“An ‘I’m OK’ button lets the on-site manager know that the resident is fine so there is no need to call and disturb each day. A message waiting option, with caller identification, adds an additional level of security.

“The resident’s intercom is easy to clean with a modern, stylish and aesthetically pleasing look that fits seamlessly into the resident’s property.

“The Advent XT2 Manager’s Display Panel is a dedicated, wall mounted panel PC that provides an on-site manager with the ability to interact with the most common day to day functions of the system. The unit is also capable of running a separate communal electronic noticeboard to keep residents up to date.”