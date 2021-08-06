Increase in criminal damage and anti-social behavour at Blyth's piers

Some of the litter and criminal damage on the Port of Blyth's West Pier.

In recent weeks, the Port’s West Pier is frequently being left in what has been described as a “terrible state” due to anti-social behaviour.

Criminal damage is also being carried out to the pier’s structure, handrails being broken, bins set on fire and life-rings being damaged.

Officials say there is a lot of littering and waste being left behind while also reports of people urinating on the structure.

In a bid to stop similar incidents, other Ports around the country have closed off their piers to the public but the Port of Blyth says that is not an option they are considering, instead looking to improve the situation for the benefit of all users.

Instead, the Port is looking to work closer with Northumbria Police and Blyth Town Council to drive out anti-social behaviour and make the pier a safe place for all users.

There will also be an increased CCTV presence with all evidence of criminal activity passed on to the police and seeking prosecutions wherever possible.

Other measures include increased signage, highlighting ways of reporting issues, and also looking at installing new bins.

People who use the pier are being encouraged to take their litter home with them, be respectful of the facilities and fellow users, and anyone who sees anti-social behaviour is asked to contact the Harbour Master’s office on 01670 357020.

A spokesperson for the Port said: “The Port has experienced a large increase in reports of anti-social behaviour, criminal damage and littering taking place on its West Pier recently, which is disappointing given that the vast majority of people using it, do so respectfully.

"The Port maintains the pier all year round to enable public access to it for exercise, fishing and enjoying the wildlife nearby.

"We will be working with the police over the coming months to ensure that the pier remains a safe and pleasant place to visit for everybody.