Local administrator scoops coveted care award

Emma Saunders with her award and certificate.

Emma Saunders, at Woodhorn Park Care Home in Ashington, has been crowned Community Engagement Winner for North Division in the Barchester Care Awards 2021.

More than 2,900 nominations were received from homes and hospitals across the UK for staff who go the extra mile for the benefit of residents.

Emma said: "I am very surprised at receiving this award and would like to thank my manager and work colleagues for the nomination.

"I am very proud to be part of a great team at Woodhorn.”

As the winner for North division, Emma is through to the national finals where an overall winner is decided.

General Manager, Julie Bond, said: “This is an amazing achievement and the whole home is supporting Emma. We are so proud of her.