Amble's Brad McClelland on Love Island and paired with Faye Winter. Below, the original Love Island contestants, from left, Sharon Gaffka, Hugo Hammond, Chloe Burrows, Shannon Singh (now evicted), Kaz Kamwi, Brad McClelland, Faye Winter, Aaron Francis, Toby Amolaran, Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish.

Love Island: Brad McClelland's odds slip as Shannon is kicked out

A couple of bombshells were dropped on the Love Island 2021 contestants on Day Three.

By Paul Larkin
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 5:41 pm
Updated Thursday, 1st July 2021, 6:03 pm

Early bookies favourite Shannon Singh, from Fife, was dumped from the ITV2 show on Wednesday, June 30, after her partner Aaron Francis was snapped up by newcomer Chloe Burrows. Two new lads, Liam Reardon and Chuggs Wallis, were also introduced into the mix. Here are the latest odds from bookmakers Coral – from outsiders to favourites. See how wor lad Brad McLelland, from Amble, Northumberland, has fared since being name bookies’ favourite at odds of 9/4 after the show was first aired on Monday night (June 28), when he was coupled with Faye Winter. Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. New episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.

1. Liam Reardon, 7/1, new boy

Newcomer Liam Reardon, 21, is a bricklayer from Wales, who is after a new partner. He said: "It’s been a while since I’ve had a girlfriend. I’m struggling to find one. I am competitive to a certain extent. I’m not over the top. It’s always nice being a winner. If I’m in competition for a female, I want to try my best, but I won’t go too far out of my way. If she liked you that much she wouldn’t have to make a choice."

Photo: ITV

2. Chuggs Wallis, 7/1, new boy

Newcomer Chuggs Wallis, 23, from Surrey, who owns a business selling customised hats. He said: "I just feel like it’s now or never. I’m only 23 but I’m scared of aging. Especially as half of my last year of uni was taken away and we had so many fun plans. With Covid and the pandemic, I feel like I’ve missed a year of my youth, so I’m really gagging to get it all back – make the most of it."

Photo: ITV

3. Sharon Gaffka, 13/2

Previous odds: 6/1 Sharon is a 25-year-old from Oxford is a civil servant.

Photo: ITV

4. Chloe Burrows, 5/1

Odds have shortened from 9/1. No longer the outsider. Chloe, a 25-year-old marketing executive from Bicester, is on the hunt for a man who is just as loud as she is.

Photo: ITV

Love Island
