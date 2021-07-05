Love Island: Canny lad Brad McClelland survives eviction drama

Amble's Brad McClelland survives being booted out of the Love Island villa.

Labourer Brad, 26, from Amble, and fellow contestant Chuggs Wallis, went head-to-head for the affection of newcomer Rachel Finni in a battle for survival after they were both left single following a recoupling during Friday night’s episode.

Popular contestant, wor Brad, was at risk of being kicked out the villa after just a week of the TV dating show.

The boys were given 24 hours to turn on the charm and impress newbie Rachel, who had to choose which of the two men she wanted to couple up with.

Love Island newcomer Rachel Finni.

But the twinkle in Brad’s eye won her over and Chuggs, the unsuccessful Romeo, was forced to pack his bags and say farewell to fellow contestants.

After he was booted out of the show, Chuggs was asked whether he thought Rachel would pick Brad?

He said: “I know she was very torn. Brad’s a gorgeous boy. I don’t blame her for picking him. To me, she was a bit like, Brad’s had a week in here, he’s not found anyone. He’s not done anything yet.

“You’ve only had a day, you’ve not had a chance yet. So I thought maybe that would be why I’d have got picked, if I was to be picked. When she was saying her speech about values being aligned, I was thinking, that could be me. But no, it wasn’t meant to be.”

Chuggs Wallis, 23, from Surrey, goes the distance after losing out in a b=showdown with Amble's Brad McClelland.

Rachel arrived in the villa after the women took turns picking who they would like to couple up with.

Gym goer Brad was the bookies’ favourite to win when the show started last Monday night (June 28), and he was paired with Faye Winter.

But Faye later opted to couple up with new arrival Liam Reardon and Brad’s odds of winning dropped to 10/3.

Last week, 22-year-old model Shannon Singh, from Fife, became the first islander to be dumped from the programme after surviving just three days.