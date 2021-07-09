Amble's Brad McClelland on Love Island and paired with Faye Winter, top left; then Rachel Finni, bottom left; and snogging with newcomer Lucinder Strafford.

Love Island: Latest odds on Brad McClelland's chances in the villa

Nearing the end of Week 2 in the Love Island villa and Amble’s Brad McClelland is still there, hanging on by his perfectly manicured fingernails.

Early bookies favourite Shannon Singh, from Fife, was dumped from the ITV2 show on Wednesday, June 30, after her partner Aaron Francis was snapped up by newcomer Chloe Burrows, followed by Chuggs Wallis who was shunned by newcomer Rachel Finni in favour of wor lad Brad. Tonight (Friday, July 9), he is spotted snogging another newcomer, Lucinda. Here are the latest odds from bookmakers Coral – from outsiders to favourites. See how Brad has fared since being saved by Rachel. Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. New episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.

1. Rachel Finni, 12/1

Starting odds of 12/1 for this new contestant in week 2. Rachel Finni, 29, is a luxury travel specialist.

2. Chloe Burrows, 12/1

Odds have lengthened from 5/1. Back to being joint outsider. Chloe, a 25-year-old marketing executive from Bicester, is on the hunt for a man who is just as loud as she is.

3. Sharon Gaffka, 12/1

Fallen in the ratings to joint outsider. Previous odds: 13/2. Sharon is a 25-year-old civil servant from Oxford.

4. Millie Court, 10/1

Newcomer Millie starts at 10/1. Millie Court, 24, from Essex, is a fashion buyer’s administrator.

