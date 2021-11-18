Man sadly dies two weeks after collision in Cramlington

Police are appealing for information after a man sadly died two weeks after a collision in Northumberland.

Shortly after 11pm on November 3, officers attended the scene of a one vehicle collision on Lamb Street in Cramlington.

The driver of the car, a 67-year-old man, was ­treated by paramedics before being taken to hospital.

However, since the collision, the man became seriously ill and sadly died on Monday, November 15. His next of kin are being supported by specialist officers.

Enquiries are continuing into the circumstances surrounding the collision – and police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Officers are especially keen to hear from anybody who was driving in the area at the time who saw a grey Skoda Fabia on the road, or anybody who has dashcam footage.