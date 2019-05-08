Miss Newcastle finalist organising fund-raiser

An 18-year-old from Bedlington is organising a fund-raiser after being named a finalist for this year’s Miss Newcastle.

Sophia Chisholm found out about the competition on social media and she is one of 13 selected after coming through an application process that included two interviews.

Her event is a fancy dress party – famous people dead or alive – with prizes for best dressed outfits. It will take place on Saturday from 7.30pm at Netherton Social Club.

It will include singers, a DJ, a quiz and a raffle. Money raised on the night will go the Sunshine Fund, which supports disabled children in the North East.

Tickets, priced £6, can be purchased at the door.

The Miss Newcastle 2019 final will take place at The County Hotel on June 14.

This event – drawing inspiration from Aphrodite, the Greek goddess of beauty and love – will also raise money for the Sunshine Fund.