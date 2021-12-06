More homes to benefit from gigabit broadband

Virgin Media O2 is expanding its gigabit network to reach 14,000 additional homes in Cramlington.

Virgin Media O2 has connected around 14,000 homes in Cramlington to its ultrafast network.

As part of its ‘Project Lightning’ network expansion programme, Virgin Media O2 is expanding its network to bring ultrafast broadband, TV and phone services to more residents and small businesses.

The newly connected homes in Cramlington are the latest locations now able to access Virgin Media’s gigabit broadband.

The company’s Gig1 service offers average top speeds of 1,130Mbps – 28 times faster than the local average.

Since the network expansion programme began in 2015, the business has invested more than £84million in the North East to connect 140,000 additional homes.

The company has committed to invest at least £10bn over the next 5 years in the UK and officials are exploring options to go further and faster by deploying fibre to millions of additional homes across the country.

In July 2021, the company announced it will upgrade its entire fixed network to full fibre to the premises technology with completion in 2028, capable of delivering symmetrical 10Gbps download and upload speeds and beyond.

Rob Evans, managing director of Fixed Network Expansion at Virgin Media O2, said: “Cramlington residents are the latest to benefit from our ultrafast expansion programme – bringing broadband nearly 30 times faster than the local average.

“With our next generation network knocking hours off download times, whether you want to get your hands on the latest game release or sit back with a new binge-worthy boxset, staying connected online has never been easier.”