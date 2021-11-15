Around 1,500 people are believed to have attended the Remembrance Service in Bedlington.

More than 1,000 people attend Remembrance Service in Bedlington

Members of the public joined veterans, serving Armed Forces personnel, cadets, councillors and more to honour Bedlington’s fallen heroes.

By David Sedgwick
Monday, 15th November 2021, 12:59 pm

An estimated 1,500 people attended the Remembrance Service held in the town on Sunday.

Proceedings started with a parade from the Salvation Army's office on Hartford Road, making its way down to the war memorial on Front Street.

Council officials, cadets, youngsters, veterans and Armed Forces representatives were among those to lay poppy wreaths at the memorial.

