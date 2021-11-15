More than 1,000 people attend Remembrance Service in Bedlington

An estimated 1,500 people attended the Remembrance Service held in the town on Sunday.

Proceedings started with a parade from the Salvation Army's office on Hartford Road, making its way down to the war memorial on Front Street.

Council officials, cadets, youngsters, veterans and Armed Forces representatives were among those to lay poppy wreaths at the memorial.

1. Bedlington Remembrance The Remembrance service parade makes its way along Front Street, in Bedlington. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2. Bedlington Remembrance Dignitaries from the Armed Forces pay their respects at the war memorial in Bedlington. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3. Bedlington Remembrance The Last Post is played at the Remembrance Service held in Bedlington on Sunday. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4. Bedlington Remembrance The parade makes its way along Front Street, Bedlington, ahead of the Remembrance Service. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales