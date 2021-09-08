More than £1.4m being invested to support Ashington business park

from left: Michael Black, director of Economic Growth and Investments at Advance Northumberland; Coun Jeff Watson, Chair of Advance Northumberland; and Dave Elliott, managing director of Rainton Construction.

More than £1.4million is being invested in key infrastructure as part of Phase 1 enabling works to facilitate private investment and development of Ashwood Business Park.

Advance Northumberland and Northumberland County Council secured £2.7million from the North East LEP as part of a drive to facilitate investment and growth in Northumberland’s largest Enterprise Zone.

The 62-acre Ashwood Business Park, owned by Advance Northumberland, is at the heart of one of the North East’s strongest manufacturing clusters.

The enabling work will include new vehicle access, improvements to site visibility, new landscaping and earthwork reprofiling and essential utility infrastructure at the entrance of the estate to enable investors to develop their plots.

Among them are international forecourt operator Euro Garages who will invest £4million into the park.

Following completion of the enabling works, the company will commence the build on their circa 8,000 sq. ft development on the site which will include a petrol filling station, convenience store, and drive-through Starbucks outlet with a targeted opening date in early 2022.

A new access road will be created off the Ashwood Drive roundabout, with the petrol station and shop located on the northern section of the site with the coffee shop towards the southern boundary.

Advance Northumberland who manages the infrastructure fund have appointed Rainton Construction to carry out the works on both plots. The works are expected to be completed in October this year with follow-on works carried out by the investor’s own contractors.

Jeff Watson, Chair of Advance Northumberland, said: “The investment and works will enhance Ashwood Business Park’s infrastructure and further boost its appeal to investors looking for a well-connected location within a vibrant manufacturing cluster and with a highly skilled workforce on the doorstep.”

Andrew Moffat, CBE, Chair of the Investment Board at the North East LEP, said: “As well as providing attractive and generous financial benefits for businesses moving onto the site, Ashwood Business Park will provide Northumberland and the North East with another significant, high-quality business location, helping to attract more investment into our region.

“The enabling works funded by the North East Local Enterprise Partnership marks the first step in the creation of another strategic Enterprise Zone for the North East; one that will drive economic growth and create more and better jobs for the region.”

Dave Elliott, Managing Director of Rainton Construction, said: “Rainton Construction is delighted to be part of these infrastructure works to revitalise and facilitate investment and growth at Ashwood Business Park.

"The construction work will consist of two development plots, new access roads, improvements to the visibility of the site and new landscaping.

"We are proud to be involved in this major construction project to help shape Northumberland.”

Ashwood Business Park is a North East Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) Enterprise Zone, meaning that organisations locating there can benefit from 100% Enhanced Capital Allowances.

A variety of industrial units can be developed, with tenure options ranging from a freehold sale to a bespoke, turnkey solutions.