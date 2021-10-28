National Grid COP26 Champion to visit Cambois as part of charity cycle

David Welling, who works in Data Centre Network & Security at National Grid, is cycling more than 1000km ahead of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26).

David will visit key sites along the route which are making a significant contribution to the UK’s climate ambitions.

As part of his journey, he will be visiting the North Sea Link at Cambois tomorrow (Friday).

The world’s longest subsea interconnector enables both the UK and Norway to maximise the use of their zero carbon natural resources, allowing up to 1,400MW of power to flow between the two countries depending on demand.

David said: “COP26 is a great opportunity to show how we’re helping the UK on the road to net zero and to highlight the amazing work underway across our network.

"I wanted to find a way to bring this to life for everyone, while also raising money for charity.

“I had the idea of travelling up to Glasgow in an environmentally friendly way and telling the stories of our teams as I went. I’m a keen cyclist and getting there on my bike seemed the cleanest means.

“I’m excited to see first-hand some of our incredible projects around the country.”

David is raising money for National Grid’s charity partner The Conversation Volunteers (TCV), aiming to raise £2,050.