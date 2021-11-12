New Aldi store in Bedlington to open this month

An artist impression of how the new Aldi store will look in Bedlington.

Aldi has revealed the opening date of its brand new store in the town – Thursday, November 25, at 8am – creating 26 jobs in the process.

The new store will be run by store manager Kyle Davis, along with a team of 25 colleagues from the local community.

The new store will offer fresh, British meat products with weekly offers, Aldi’s award winning ‘Specially Selected’ range, exclusive beers, wines and spirits, and a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store.

Aldi’s legendary Specialbuys will also be available in the middle aisle every Thursday and Sunday.

And to mark the opening of the new store, Team GB silver medallist Gemma Gibbons will cut the ribbon on November 25 to celebrate the store opening.

Aldi store manager Kyle Davis said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Bedlington.

"It’s set to be a special day and having Olympic hero Gemma Gibbons join us will make it a morning to remember.”

Judo star Gemma Gibbons added: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store, it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of Team GB.”

Additionally, the new Aldi store is calling on local charities and food banks in Bedlington to register with Neighbourly, a community engagement platform that links businesses to charitable organisations in the local community.

Local charities that register will be able to collect surplus food and perishable products, such as fruit, vegetables and baked goods, up to seven days a week.

Any charities in the area that would like to partner up with the new Aldi store should email [email protected]

The new store will be located on Schalksmuhle Road, Bedlington, NE22 7FH and will be open Monday to Saturday, from 8am to 10pm, and Sunday from 10am to 4pm.

The new Aldi store is seen as one of the key pieces of the regeneration of Bedlington town centre.

Work is continuing on Market Place, which will see a new retail terrace constructed with apartments above.