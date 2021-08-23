New Ashington development welcomes its first resident

John Nelson and his two daughters on moving day.

John Nelson is the first to move into Taylor Wimpey North East’s North Seaton Park development in North Seaton after relocating from Thirsk in North Yorkshire.

The 47-year-old chose a three bedroom Amersham house type as it provides all the space and room required for him and his two young daughters who visit regularly.

John said: “The main factor for me when choosing a new home was having access to everything you need within either a short drive or walk.

“This development has lots of shops very close by and the added bonus of a pub and restaurant on the edge of the development. It also has excellent walking routes near the Wansbeck river and the coast is just a short drive away.

“I immediately loved the layout of the property and the garden is very generous too. I especially like that the development sits on a hill so you get wonderful views over the local town or even towards the sea.

“Overall, the process of buying the property has been totally effortless. I did everything from a tablet whilst at work in the south of the country! Even meetings with the sales team were done online using Microsoft Teams.

“All of the essential information I needed was readily available and any other questions I had were answered promptly by the sales team.

“Buying a house is supposed to be stressful, but that certainly wasn’t the case for me!”