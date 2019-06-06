New Blyth play park is officially opened

Children and families in New Hartley have welcomed a new addition to their community.

A new play park in Hastings Gardens has been officially opened.

The event included face-painting, music and ice cream.

The park, fencing and planting have been funded by Seaton Valley Council, with a contribution from Coun Susan Dungworth’s county council small schemes fund.

The park has been created on land that lay redundant for more than 30 years.

Coun Dungworth, who cut the ribbon to open the park, said: “Ever since I became a councillor I have wanted to see this piece of land brought back into use.

“I hope the park provides many hours of enjoyment.”