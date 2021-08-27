New charity shop opens in Ashington

Claire Hidgson, Assistant Shop Manager (left), Mackenzie Riley, Shop Manager, outside the Sense shop.

The Sense shop opened this week and will help raise vital funds for the disability charity, providing volunteering opportunities and bringing people together.

Staff at the new shop, in Station Road, are now calling for generous locals to donate goods and volunteer in the store.

The shop is selling a whole range of both new and donated goods, including a fantastic ladies wear section alongside men’s and kid’s clothing, accessories, books, media, household goods and furniture. All proceeds will go towards supporting people with complex disabilities, including those who are deafblind.

Mackenzie Riley, Sense Shop Manager for Ashington, said: “We are excited to have opened a new Sense shop in Ashington, offering a wide range of great value goods to the community, with all sales helping Sense to support people with complex disabilities.

"We have a great team of volunteers to help run the shop but we’d love to welcome more.

"It’s a brilliant way to meet new people and learn new skills. We’d also like to appeal for donations from the local community.”

Anyone who would like to volunteer at the shop, or donate, should contact the Shop Manager Mackenzie Riley, at [email protected] or call 01670 337065.