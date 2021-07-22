New community space officially opens in Cramlington

The new community hub near Manor Walks in Cramlington.

The community hub has opened near Manor Walks Shopping Centre and will be a space where locals can meet, take part in activities, visit the library or enjoy a coffee with friends in the Learning Café.

As part of the official opening of the centre a week of activities is being planned starting on Monday, July 26.

The hub will offer a welcoming space for social groups, activities and workshops, with a regular programme of events focusing on themes ranging from health and wellbeing to skills and employment and financial advice and support.

Inside the new community hub in Cramlington.

The centre, owned by Northumberland County Council, will be managed by the Northumberland Communities Together team who will be working with residents and organisations such as Cramlington Town Council, to develop a programme of events.

Next week’s activities include workshops, children’s activities, information drop-in sessions and taster sessions.

The Libraries team will be hosting a special Harry Potter event, as well as storytimes and an opportunity to meet over a coffee and join their Reading Friends group.

Northumberland Archives will be running a special “At the Seaside” event on July 30 for pre-school aged children. Children will be able to look at photos of Northumberland’s seaside resorts of old and listen to a special “Seaside” storytime plus a sandpit for a play time session.

Other partners including Age UK and the Citizens Advice Bureau will also be on hand throughout the week for residents to drop-in and ask for advice and support.

Coun Wendy Pattison, cabinet member for Northumberland Communities Together, said: “This is a really exciting new venture for the Northumberland Communities Together initiative and for Cramlington and surrounding areas.

“We wanted to create a welcoming space for people to come to and access a range of services to help people feel more connected as well as giving them skills for the future.

“We’re looking forward to working with the community and external partners to plan a programme of activities which will benefit all residents.”

Coun Loraine De Simone, Cramlington’s Town Mayor, said “I was so excited when I first toured the Community Hub. The facilities are excellent, and it will cater to the needs of the whole community which is essential in a town like ours.

“Cramlington has a vast range of organisations and the Community Hub will be an ideal meeting place for these groups as they get back to being able to hold regular meetings and social gatherings following the restrictions of the past months.

“It is bright and airy, the library is an excellent facility for the whole family, members of the public will be able to connect and communicate with the technology available and including a café is a great way to bring people together.”

Coun Mark Swinburn, county councillor for the area, said: "I am delighted to see our town with the first library and Community Hub combined together.

"To be able to bring people and these facilities together in one place is not only a great achievement, but a fantastic opportunity for our residents to use what is going to be on offer here, and I am sure there will be something to interest everyone"