New homes sought for Northumberland cats as RSPCA launches adoption appeal

Pepe and Freda are seeking new homes.

The animal welfare charity rehomed 63 cats in Northumberland last year.

And it saw a 166% increase in website searches for cat adoption from 114,316 in March 2020 to 304,300 in January 2021.

Sam Gaines, head of the RSPCA’s companion animals team, said: “It’s great to see so many people are interested in adopting cats from the RSPCA.

Pepe.

"The lockdown has really shone a light on the close bonds we have with our pets and for many people, their pets have become a real source of comfort during these challenging times.

“We’ve seen a huge surge in pet ownership during the past year or so and whilst it’s positive that so many people want to take on a pet we are keen to highlight the importance of doing your research to ensure you’ve got the time, patience and money to care for that animal for the rest of their life.

“Our centres and branches are seeing lots of cats coming into their care at the moment. This could be due to the end of the kitten season when most cats are born or more worryingly, it could be as a result of people buying cats on impulse earlier in the year who are now struggling to cope with them.

“However, we’d urge anyone who has thoroughly done their research and is keen to take on a rescue cat to consider adopting from the RSPCA.”

Freda.

This month marks Adoptober, when the RSPCA shines a light on the animals in its care looking for homes.

Pepe is a three year old black and white cat. He would love to go out and explore the great outdoors but he also enjoys fuss and being stroked, as long as it is on his own terms. He would like to be rehomed with no other cats, no dogs or young children.

Freda is a two year old cat, very outgoing and enjoys being stroked. Freda could live with another friendly cat but would prefer not to live with dogs. She is fairly chilled so could live with a family who have children 10 and over.

Both are in the care of the RSPCA Northumberland West branch. Call 07519876789 or [email protected] or alternatively call 07872041733.