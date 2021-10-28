New look car park at Northumberland nature reserve gets green light

County Councillor for Seghill with Seaton Delaval Paul Scott at East Cramlington Nature Reserve.

The car park at East Cramlington Nature Reserve will be re-located and expanded, creating an extra 11 spaces while at the same time having extra measures put in place to deter anti-social behaviour.

The scheme will cost £18,000 with £10,000 jointly funded by local County Councillors Paul Scott, Christine Dunbar and Scott Lee through their Local Member Contributions.

The remaining £8,000 will be funded from the Parks Enhancement Capital Programme.

The Reserve sits between Seaton Delaval and Cramlington and is a popular walking spot as well as being home to the Cramlington District Red Squirrel Group and the local Model Aeroplane Club.

Both groups carry out valuable work on site including small scale footpath repairs, tree management, vegetation control and litter picking.

The new car park will be relocated directly to the north side of the current access road off the A192 with parking for up to 17 vehicles.

A lockable barrier will be installed beyond the car park to control vehicle access to the site and stop motorbikes, while the existing access road will be lifted and relayed. A step-over horse access point will also be installed.

Cllr John Riddle, Cabinet Member for Local Services with the County Council, said: “This reserve is well-used by a number of local groups as well as being a popular spot for walking dogs, but it was somewhat limited in terms of parking.

“These improvements should make it easier for more people to come and enjoy the area and experience the peace and quiet the reserve offers.”

County Councillor for Seghill with Seaton Delaval Paul Scott was delighted to support the project.

He said: “This project will vastly improve access to the nature reserve which serves Seaton Delaval, East Cramlington and the surrounding area.

“I had no hesitation in contributing funding from my small schemes allowance and would like to thank Councillor Dunbar and Councillor Lee for doing the same.”