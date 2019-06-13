New Northumberland exercise classes to help ease arthritis

New exercises classes have been launched to help residents struggling with arthritis or osteoarthritis.

Active Northumberland has been working alongside Northumbria Health Care Trust to set up the pain management course at Concordia in Cramlington and Blyth Sports Centre.

ESCAPE – Pain is a rehabilitation programme for people with chronic joint pain that combines self-management and coping strategies with exercise.

The class should be particularly beneficial to those suffering from hip and knee pain caused by osteoarthritis.

The six week course of 12 sessions costs £20, £10 for concs.

For more information visit www.escape-pain.org or call 01670 622207.