New pitch for Blyth Spartans Juniors thanks to near £500,000 investment

Youngsters at Blyth Spartans Juniors enjoy their new all-weather football pitch.

Blyth Spartans Juniors FC have been able to build a new all-weather floodlit pitch to allow them to support more young people access activities in the area.

The funding is investment of £348,363 from the North East Social Investment Fund, managed by Northstar Ventures, and £148,250 Access Foundation Emergency Grant.

The new facilities will provide the club with all-year, all weather daytime and evening facilities allowing more children to access football and other activities.

Set up in 2004, the Club now has 27 junior teams, including a thriving girls section.

The Club also offers a range of activities including after-school, community development, early years, skills schools, summer camps, and specialised activities such as working with local disability charities.

Keith Whisson, from Blyth Spartans Juniors, said: “The club’s role is not only to encourage and nurture football talent in Blyth, but also use the positive impact of sport to tackle some of the deep-rooted issues facing the town, and help improve the physical and mental well-being of young people, their confidence and their pride in where they live.

"This investment means we are able to complete the first development of our future plans, the new all-weather pitch hugely reduces the potential of having to cancel fixtures and activities, and means we will have much more use all year round.

"We’re excited to be able to expand to support more of the community and young people in the future.

"We would like to put on record our thanks to Northstar Ventures for supporting us in this commercial development and Howard Russell Construction for the speed in which the pitch was built over the summer meaning we did not lose any playing time when the new season kicked off.”

Paul Barrett, Investment Manager, Northstar Ventures, said: “We were really impressed with Blyth Spartans’ future vision as well as the huge positive impact they have already had since they were established.

"Investing in this new facility gives them the opportunity to secure their future, become more sustainable and ultimately support even more young people.