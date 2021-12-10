New recruit at Newbiggin RNLI looks forward to first Christmas on call

Newbiggin RNLI volunteer crew member Jess Harvey.

Jess Harvey is calling on the public to support the RNLI's lifesaving work this Christmas as she and her fellow lifeboat volunteers are ready to answer a call for help.

Jess signed up in June 2020 at the height of the first wave of the Covid pandemic and is now looking forward to being stationed at Newbiggin RNLI.

Jess said: “I’ve lived in Newbiggin all my life.

"When we were kids my dad would take me and my brother fishing – he always told us how important it was to be safe around water.

"My brother’s been on the crew a few years now, and during lockdown I thought ‘I’d like to do that too’.

"Covid meant it took a while to get going, but the last year has been brilliant. Everyone’s been so supportive – it’s given me more confidence than I ever knew I had.”

Over the past decade, RNLI lifeboats have launched more than 1,200 times during the festive period.

Kitting out a new crew member with clothing, boots, helmet and lifejacket costs around £2,000, with a further £1,400 for training.

Jess said: “This is my first Christmas as a qualified member of Newbiggin RNLI.

"The best thing about being on the crew is knowing that the pager can go off any time and you’ll be there to help anyone who needs it.

"I’ll be at home with my family this Christmas, but my pager will be with me.

"But it wouldn’t be possible without the generosity of people donating to the RNLI.”

John Bryan, lifeboat operations manager at Newbiggin RNLI, added: “We’re so proud of Jess.

"She joined at a difficult time at the start of the pandemic, but has been patient and embraced all her training with real determination.

"I’m sure she’ll be an important part of our crew for years to come.

“At this time of year, the weather’s at its worst and lives can be on the line.

"Through people supporting this year’s Christmas appeal, we can get so much closer to our goal of saving every one.”