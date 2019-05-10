New store in Ashington creates five jobs after £50k investment

A vaping company has opened a new store in Ashington as part of its UK expansion.

Vaping specialist VPZ has opened in Station Road, creating five new jobs in the process, following a £50,000 investment in the store.

The new shop, which specialises in vaping and alternative tobacco products, is the 122nd VPZ outlet to open in the UK as the company looks to treble its store footprint to 300 by 2021.

Doug Mutter, director, said: “We are excited to be opening the doors of our new VPZ store in Ashington as part of our growth plans across the UK.

“At a time when many businesses are exiting high streets across the country, we are committed to creating jobs and investing in communities throughout the UK, like we are doing in Ashington.

“Each new store opening helps us to achieve a greater reach, providing us with a platform to engage and educate even more smokers on the benefits of switching to vaping.

“Vaping represents a huge public health opportunity and consumer education is crucial.

“In order to support this, we will be investing heavily in our people strategy to ensure our teams are equipped to help smokers understand the evidence-based public health opportunity of vaping products.”

Over the opening weekend VPZ customers received double loyalty points.

Doug added: “We believe it’s important to thank our loyal customers and continue to support them.”