Newbiggin church to host flower festival over Bank Holiday weekend
A flower festival is returning to a church after it was postponed last year due to the pandemic.
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 7:00 am
The St Bartholomew Church Fair will take place in Newbiggin over the Bank Holiday weekend.
A flower festival will be held in the Church with the theme of ‘Thankfulness’ paying tribute to the work of the NHS, the emergency service, nature, faith and more.
The church will be open for viewing from 10am to 3pm on Saturday and 11am to 3pm on Sunday and Monday.
Over the weekend in the Church Centre on Front Street, a tombola, raffle, cake stall, bottle stall and bric-a-brac will be held and the Genealogy group will have an exhibition on the theme ‘celebrating Newbiggin by the Sea’.