Newbiggin church to host flower festival over Bank Holiday weekend

The flower festival held at St Bartholomew Church in 2019.

The St Bartholomew Church Fair will take place in Newbiggin over the Bank Holiday weekend.

A flower festival will be held in the Church with the theme of ‘Thankfulness’ paying tribute to the work of the NHS, the emergency service, nature, faith and more.

The church will be open for viewing from 10am to 3pm on Saturday and 11am to 3pm on Sunday and Monday.