Nominations sought to become a public health governor

People passionate about the NHS are sought to become a health governor.

Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust has three public governor vacancies in the Blyth Valley constituency and four in Wansbeck, which includes the Morpeth area.

The deadline for nominations is Wednesday, May 22.

Nomination forms are available from the Electoral Reform Service at www.ersvotes.com/nhft19, by calling 0208 889 9203 or emailing ftnominationenquiries@electoralreform.co.uk

To be in the running to be a public governor, people must be a member of Northumbria Healthcare.

This is done by completing an online application form at www.northumbria.nhs.uk/get-involved/join-our-our-foundation-trust or calling 0191 203 1296.

The role of a public governor is to represent the views of local people and help build links between the trust and the many communities it serves.

Duties include holding non-executive directors to account for the performance of the board, reviewing the annual accounts/report and representing the interests of the public in governance meetings.

Alan Richardson, chairman of Northumbria Healthcare, said: “Our public governors are the heartbeat of their local NHS and play a hugely important role in our trust.

“They are the voice of local people and forge links with the many and varied local communities we serve. They help us to shape our priorities and develop local health care services.

“We’d urge anyone with an interest in their local NHS to get involved – you really can make a difference.”

To have an informal chat about the role, contact the trust’s foundation team on 0191 203 1296.