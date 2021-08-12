Northumberland care homes get involved in the Olympic spirit

Residents at RMBI Home Scarbrough Court cheering the teams on.

Those at RMBI Care Co. Home Scarbrough Court, in Cramlington, took part in outdoor games and activities to celebrate the Tokyo Olympics.

Staff organised and participated in classic sports day games, such as the egg and spoon race, sack race, and tug of war, while the residents enjoyed watching and cheering everyone on.

Resident Eddy Curry said: “Today has been lots of fun with the games. We’ve had a wonderful day.”

Staff members Andrew Young and Michelle Baldwin competing in a sack race at Scarbrough Court's Olympic inspired sports day.

Stacey Hunter, one of the Home’s Activities Coordinators, said: “It was so great to get everyone together for an outdoors activity.

"Even though it rained quite heavily at one point, we carried on and everyone had a laugh.”

Elsewhere, staff and residents at Chester Court care home in Bedlington have been cheering on Team GB throughout the Tokyo Olympics.

The home has been decked out with flags and residents have been enjoying all the action over the past weeks. Everyone at the home has loved seeing all of our amazing Olympians progress.

A Chester Court resident takes part in the opening ceremony for the home's Olympics.

As well as watching the Olympics, residents took part in their own Olympic games with a series of sports events including an opening ceremony passing the Olympic torch, bean bag long jump, balloon volleyball, discus throw, basketball, archery, weightlifting, carpet bowls, skittles and ball darts.

Sarah, General Manager, said: “We have loved watching the Olympics, we have watched pretty much all the different disciplines – lots of our residents are sports fans.