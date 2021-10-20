Northumberland care worker completes charity bike ride for charity close to his heart

John Hindmarsh raised over £1,000 on his charity bike ride.

John Hindmarsh completed the ride from Land’s End to John O’Groats, raising a total of £1,055 for the British Heart Foundation.

The 68-year-old has worked for Barchester’s Chester Court care home, in Bedlington, for many years as a bank nurse following his retirement from nursing.

John said: “It was a really tough challenge but I am so thankful that I was able to do it and raise important funds for people like myself who are battling heart disease.

"There were times when I wasn’t sure I was going to make it but the thought of all the people who had sponsored me helped me carry on.

"I want to thank everyone at the home and my family for their wonderful support.”