Northumberland College students celebrate their achievements

Pupils at Northumberland College collect their BTEC results from the Ashington campus.

Despite a challenging year, Northumberland College students achieved an overall 96 per cent pass rate for BTEC Level 3 qualifications, an increase on last year, with courses including Health and Social Care, Engineering, Art and Design and Public Services achieving 100 per cent pass rate.

In addition, the college gained an impressive 98 per cent pass rate for technical qualifications delivered at its Kirkley Hall campus.

Levi Thompson, 17, from Blyth, gained a Distinction in BTEC Level 3 Sport Science, heading to Northumbria University to study Sport Science.

He said: “Studying at Northumberland College has been a great experience. It has improved my knowledge and prepared me for university. I’m very happy with my results.”

Public Services student Estella Horn, from Choppington gained triple Merit, and is planning to work in America.

She said: “The support from college has been great. The staff are incredible, and I couldn’t thank them enough.

"Coming to college has been character building and has been great for my personal development. I’ve discovered who I want to be and what I want to do.”

Engineering student, Sonny Mcardle-Lee, 18, also from Blyth, achieved a Merit.

He said: “I was so happy when I saw my results. My time at Northumberland College has helped to increase my confidence and prepare me for my next steps.”

Vocational and technical qualifications such as BTECs are specialist work-related courses in key industry sectors which provide students with the skills, practical understanding knowledge in preparation for further study and training or employment.

This year, grades were assessed by schools and colleges based on evidence such as assessments, coursework, homework and performance in class.

Nigel Harrett, Principal of Northumberland College, said: “We’re extremely proud of our students this year and all that they have achieved.

"I’m also grateful to my brilliant staff who have supported their students through a disruptive year.