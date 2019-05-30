Northumberland Day fun at tea room

Everything about Northumberland has been celebrated at Melanie’s Tea Room in Newbiggin-by-the-Sea.

Its activities for the Northumberland Day initiative started with the group of women who meet there every Wednesday to knit and natter creating decorations, with bunting, coasters, blanket and a tea cosy created in the traditional red and yellow colours.

Paul and Melanie Martin with the Northumberland Day award they won last year. The event was held at Langley Castle.

Providing Felton fruit cake, recipes using beer from the Hexhamshire Brewery and scones made with cheese from Northumberland Cheese Company reflected the county’s heritage.

As for what else has happened, Melanie Martin, who runs the business with her husband Paul, said: “The Newbiggin Choir by the Sea performed in the tea room on Saturday afternoon to a packed audience.

“The performance included some well-known songs from the region and there was a fabulous atmosphere. The choir was greeted by the Deputy Mayor of Newbiggin, Coun Lynn Burns.

“I commissioned a local artist, Kathleen Ann Featherstone, to paint a stone for us and it is proudly on display. It incorporates Newbiggin, Northumberland Day and our tea room.

“We’ve got a competition still running for children to design a flag and there have been several pebbles hidden in the tea room for the Northumberland Rocks initiative.

“It has been a fantastic few days where we have been able to celebrate everything about Northumberland, and I feel it has brought our little community together.”