Northumberland man fined for fly-tipping twice in the space of a week

Some of the fly-tipping left by Daniel Brown in Mill Lane, Seghill.

Following an investigation by the environmental enforcement team at Northumberland County Council, Daniel Brown appeared before Newcastle Magistrates Court.

And the 25-year-old, of Cheviot View, Seghill, was ordered him to pay a total of £1,751 after pleading guilty to two offences of fly-tipping on Mill Lane, Seghill.

On Saturday, August 7, the council received a report of a fly tipping incident on Mill Lane of a large quantity of mixed household waste.The following week, on August 11, a further report of a fly tipping incident – a quantity of soil – was received by the council at the same location.Unbeknown to Mr Brown, the area was being monitored by the council’s environmental enforcement team, which led to the identification of Brown and the vehicle he used to carry out the offences.Brown attended the council offices for interview where he admitted to the offences, saying he was moving the rubbish for a friend.The vehicle was seized by Northumberland County Council officers who sought the forfeiture of the vehicle used in the offences.

However, the Magistrates, after consideration, felt that Brown did not have sufficient ‘rights’ to the vehicle which belonged to his grandmother and that forfeiture would not impact on him – but would adversely impact on her.Magistrates fined Brown £480 for each offence, ordered him to pay £743.14 in costs and a victim surcharge of £48.Phil Soderquest, head of housing and public protection at Northumberland County Council, said: “There are so many ways to get rid of waste responsibly and the vast majority of our residents do so.

"There are free facilities available to householders at all of Northumberland’s household recycling centres and we operate a household garden waste collection service and a bulky waste collection service for a small fee.“No matter what the waste, or the reasons behind it, fly tipping will never be tolerated and will be dealt with accordingly by the council.”

Seghill with Seaton Delaval County Councillor Paul Scott said: "These were two appalling examples of fly tipping with debris dumped on Mill Lane which was a danger to traffic.

"The prosecution is a warning that Seghill and Seaton Delaval are no go areas for fly tippers, with surveillance in place to catch those who continue to dispose of rubbish in this way."

Residents are being advised to always ensure they use a registered waste carrier, who will dispose of their waste lawfully at an authorised site.Householders are advised to be particularly wary of businesses that only operate through social media and do not seem to have a landline phone number or business address.

They should also be wary of anyone coming to their door offering to take away rubbish for less than expected.Before handing over their waste to anyone, residents must also ask to see a current waste carriers license issued by the Environment Agency and obtain a waste transfer note or invoice from the business which should include the vehicle registration number used for removal and where the waste is going.