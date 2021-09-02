Northumberland MP warns of "devastating" impact of Universal Credit cuts

Ian Lavery MP says families will be hit hard by the £20 a week cut to Universal Credit.

Research carried out by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation (JRF) has revealed the extent of the damage that will be done in constituencies around the country as a result of the £20 cut to Universal Credit, with 413 constituencies set to see over a third of working-age families with children impacted.

In what is being called ‘The biggest overnight cut to the basic rate of social security since the foundation of the modern welfare state’ around 5.5million families will be affected by the cuts up and down the country.

In Wansbeck alone this will impact 7,630 (22 per cent) working age families and 3,920 (43 per cent) working-age families with children who will experience a £1,040-a-year cut to their incomes.

As a result, this will take away almost £8million from the local economy as the region recovers from the pandemic.

Ian Lavery, MP for Wansbeck, said: “The scale of these cuts is astonishing, and the damage it will do to the most vulnerable in our communities is difficult to overstate.

“The North East has seen an extremely concerning rise in child poverty over the last five or so years that shows no signs of stopping.

"This will be the nail in the coffin for literally thousands more families who have been kept hovering just above the poverty line thanks to the extra £20 a week.

“£20 a week is more than some people may think, and I have had countless people approach my office genuinely concerned about how they will survive without that extra bit of money each week that is putting food on the table for them and their families.

“We cannot give up and concede these cuts.

"I will be doing everything I can in my power to fight against cutting the extra £20 for those most in need in our region and across the country.”

Last month, volunteers at Cramlington Foodbank said the planned £20 a week cut from October would cause a growing need for food banks.