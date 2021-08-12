Northumberland students achieve another great year of GSCE results despite challenges

Mackensie Horton, of Astley Community High School, achieved six grade 9s and two grade 8s in his GCSEs.

Pupils have achieved another great year of GSCE results for the county following a year of disruption with final results being based on their teachers’ assessments.

Audrey Kingham, Director of Education and Skills said: “Waiting for GCSE results is an extremely nerve-wracking time and add to that what our children and young people have been through in the last year warrants huge applause.

“Our young people have shown great strength, and now you can look forward to your future whether you are choosing to continue through to sixth form, college, a vocational route, to employment or an apprenticeship. I wish you all the very best of luck.”

Teachers based their judgement on students’ performance on a range of evidence including mock exams, coursework, as well as other assessments completed in class.

Cllr Guy Renner-Thompson, Cabinet Member for Children’s Services said: “Congratulations to all the students who have received their results this week.

"I wish you all the best in progressing your future pathways and encourage those who are still unsure to speak with their school or reach out to the council’s Careers Guidance Service.”

Schools, colleges and further education providers will be keen to support students in whatever way they can in ensuring that they make the right choices for their future.

Mackensie Horton, student at Astley Community High School, said “I got nines and two eights so I am very happy.

"I am going on to sixth form, still at Astley to study Maths, Chemistry and Physics and then I am hoping to go to uni to study a physics degree.

"I put in a lot of work, so I was hoping to do alright, and it has all paid off.”

Cath McEvoy-Carr, Executive Director for Adult and Children’s Services said: “We are really proud of how hard Northumberland’s students have worked throughout lockdowns and on their return to school, and you should be proud of yourselves too. Well done.”