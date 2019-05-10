Northumberland village gets funding boost to help save lives

A charitable group has been given funding to buy lifesaving equipment.

The Seaton Sluice PAD Support Group has received £3,000 from Northumberland County Council’s community chest to buy Public Access Defibrillators (PADs).

A small group of residents formed the charity with the aim of purchasing, installing and maintaining the defibrillators for the community and visitors.

So far they have installed four units, with an additional one planned for the BT phone kiosk, which has been purchased from BT.

Chris Jarvie said: “We are very grateful to the council for its recent financial contribution. As a retired paramedic, I am fully aware of the importance of early CPR and defibrillation in the community.

“Our group is working with the North East Ambulance Service and the charity Cardioproof, in an attempt to improve survival rates from sudden cardiac arrest in the community.

“We are also keen to spread the work and help to support surrounding communities that are looking to introduce defibrillators.”

The PAD group also provides free CPR and defibrillator awareness training for the schools, businesses and residents in the village.

It has trained 62 people, including 28 schoolchildren, and has training planned with the local football team and middle school staff.

The group also received funding from Rogersons & Sons Tilers, The Freemasons of Northumberland, businesses and residents.

Coun Nick Oliver, cabinet member for corporate resources said: “Having easy access to a defibrillator means that immediate lifesaving care can be provided in an emergency situation, such as cardiac arrest, in the vital minutes before the ambulance arrives.

“Hopefully, it will never have to be used, but it is reassuring that it is there if needed and it could really make the difference between life and death.

“It is commendable that this group is making a real difference in its community and we are pleased to be able to support it with its fundraising efforts.”

Community groups and charities based or operating in Northumberland can apply for funding from the council’s community grant scheme.

Grants of up to £5,000 are available to help deliver activities that benefit residents and communities. For further information visit www.northumberland.gov.uk