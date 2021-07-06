Northumberland's first gigaplant will be a 'game changer'

Britishvolt chairman Peter Rolton at the gigaplant site in Cambois.

Planning approval was given to Britishvolt, which specialises in battery technologies, for it and the UK’s first gigaplant at the site of the former Blyth Power Station in Cambois.

Once at full capacity, the gigaplant will have a production capability equating to approximately 300,000 electric vehicle battery packs each year, intended primarily for the automotive industry.

Northumberland County Council leader Coun Glen Sanderson said: “We’re absolutely delighted this gigaplant has been granted planning permission. It’s a real game changer for Northumberland.

“It’s fantastic news – not just for the local area, but the wider county and the whole region. It’s the biggest investment in living memory.

“We’ve a long and proud history of industry in this part of Northumberland and a factory and investment of this size will put this area firmly on the map once again for generations to come.

“Here in Northumberland we’re at the forefront of the offshore renewable energy industry and this is a massive boost.

"The decision by Britishvolt to choose Northumberland demonstrates just what this county has to offer in terms of its location, its facilities, an ambitious Council, and more importantly, its workforce.

“This will not only provide a huge economic upturn, it means 3,000 jobs onsite and thousands more in the supply chain.

“And with Nissan’s announcement of a Gigafactory last week it really has been a great week for the north east – as we lead the country in pioneering new and green technologies.”

Peter Rolton, Britishvolt Chairman, said: “This is a huge win, not only for Britishvolt, but also the people of Northumberland.

“The Gigaplant will bring with it much need employment, totally regenerating the area.

"Britishvolt has a strong social values agenda, as well as a world-class Environmental, Social and Governance framework.

“At our very heart is doing the right thing.

"This project is the right thing for UK plc, and its people, on the roadmap to a low carbon, sustainable future.”