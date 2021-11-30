Northumberland's most decorated footballer dies at the age of 70

Liverpool player Ray Kennedy during a League Division One match between QPR and Liverpool on November 12, 1977. Photo by Tony Duffy/Allsport/Getty Images

The midfielder won the League and FA Cup double with Arsenal in 1971 before going on to make 393 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 72 goals and winning 11 major trophies at Anfield.

Kennedy, who also made 17 appearances for England and scoring three goals, had been battling Parkinson’s disease since 1984.

Kennedy, who was born in Seaton Delaval, played for New Hartley Juniors where he helped the club to win the East Northumberland Junior League, the Northumberland FA Junior Cup, the East Northumberland Junior League Cup, the North East Youth Challenge Cup, the East Northumberland Junior League Charlton Trophy, the Tynemouth Junior League Challenge Cup and the Magpie Trophy.

Ray Kennedy in action for England during a Home International match between Wales and England on May 17, 1980. Photo by Allsport/Getty Images

He was then offered an apprenticeship with Arsenal in May 1968, earning his first professional contract six months later.

Kennedy, a left-midfielder, left Liverpool in January 1982 to join Swansea City for £160,000 before a brief spell at Hartlepool United.

He played out the remaining months of his career as a player-manager for Cypriot club Pezoporikos and a stint with Non-League side Ashington.

Kennedy spent time coaching at Sunderland after hanging up his boots.

Former players, clubs and fans have led the tributes on social media.

Ashington AFC tweeted: “RIP Ray Kennedy.

“Born in Northumberland and had a short spell at Ashington in 1985. Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time.”

Liverpool FC tweeted: “We are mourning legendary former player Ray Kennedy, who has passed away at the age of 70.

“The thoughts of everybody at Liverpool Football Club are with Ray’s family and friends at this sad and difficult time.

“Rest in peace Ray.”

Arsenal fan and TV presenter Piers Morgan paid tribute to Kennedy, tweeting: "RIP Ray Kennedy. Arsenal double-winning star in 1971 and one of my first footballing heroes.

"Went on to play for Liverpool & England. Fought a long courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Very sad news."

England tweeted: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Ray Kennedy at the age of 70. Ray won 17 caps for the #ThreeLions between 1976 and 1980, scoring three times.