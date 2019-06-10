Pawsome fun to raise charity cash

Audiology experts in Cramlington have helped to raise money for charity.

Amanda Nichol and Sarah Whetstone, from Specsavers in the town, took part in The Great British Dog Walk in Gibside.

They raised £100 and counting for the charity Hearing Dogs for deaf people by taking part in the walk.

Amanda, audiology practitioner, said: “It was a great experience and I am thrilled that we could raise money for such a good cause.

“At the store we work closely with patients who benefit greatly from the charity.

“It provides hearing dogs to those in need, allowing deaf people to reconnect with life.

“It was great to meet and speak to those who benefit directly from the charity, hearing everyone’s different stories.”

The duo completed the walk with a customer and Amanda’s dogs Burt and Ernie.