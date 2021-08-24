Plans launched to help care for valued Cramlington park

Cramlington Town Councillors Steve Garrett and Paul Ezhilchelvan in Valley Park.

The Friends of Valley Park group is being formed by councillors Steve Garrett and Paul Ezhilchelvan with the aim of protecting and promoting the beautiful, wooded area that features a stream, wetlands and an abundance of natural diversity.

The plan is to recognise the land as a local nature site and involve the local community with various initiatives that will conserve the area, encourage biodiversity within it and increase public use of the woodland.

Topics for discussion include creating a nature trail that will feature QR Coded information points that will relay data about local wildlife, the local environment and local heritage.

It is hoped there will be opportunities for learning and to care for the environment as well as opportunities for observation experiences through the installation of nature webcams.

Future projects in the woodland could include conservation workshops, surveys and planting schemes.

Anyone interested in being involved in the Friends of Valley Park group should email [email protected]

Coun Steve Garrett said: “We are so lucky to have this stunning space within Cramlington.