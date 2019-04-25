Plea for charity shop volunteers

Volunteers are needed to help out at a dog rescue charity’s fund-raising shop in Blyth.

SHAK needs to expand its voluntary retail team to keep up with demand and sort all its generous donations.

Retail experience is preferred but not essential.

Volunteers should be able to commit to at least a four-hour shift somewhere between the opening times of 9.30am to 4.30pm, Monday to Saturday.

SHAK founder Stephen Wylie said: “The shop has been a huge influence on our continued existence and is essential to the day to day survival of the charity, so dedication and commitment is really very important.”

Anyone interested can email a contact number to office@shak.org.uk

Alnwick-based SHAK is not a rehoming centre but offers sanctuary and respite to abused, mistreated and neglected dogs that have suffered so badly at the hands of humans that they need somewhere to restart their lives.

It does not take dogs from members of the public but takes in only the most extreme cases from the local council and destruction cases from vets.