Police appeal after crash death in town

Phillip Gillespie and the entrance to Cowpen Cemetery (from Google).

Phillip Gillespie was the passenger of a car that hit a stationary vehicle near to temporary roadworks outside of Cowpen Cemetery on the A193.

Following the incident, which happened at around 8.20pm on Friday, December 3, Northumbria Police said the driver of a grey Ford Focus had been travelling westbound when, for reasons yet to be established, it collided with a beige Skoda Octavia that was stationary on the same side of the road, crashing into two further stationary vehicles.

The 28-year-old passenger of the Ford Focus was rushed to the RVI in Newcastle suffering from life-threatening injuries.

In an update today (Thursday), the force said that despite the best efforts of medical staff, he died on Tuesday and he can now be named as Phillip Gillespie, of Blyth, pictured.

A 31-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the incident. She has been released under investigation as inquiries continue.

Sergeant Steven Chappell, of the force’s Motor Patrols team, is leading the investigation. He said: “My thoughts, and those of my colleagues, are first and foremost with Phillip’s family and friends. Northumbria Police will continue to support them.

“Inquiries remain on-going and we are still keen to speak to any witnesses. We are especially eager to hear from anyone who may have dashcam footage capturing what has happened.