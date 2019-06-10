Police confirm identity of man who died in Ashington house fire

A man who died in a fire at a property in Ashington a few days ago has been named by Northumbria Police.

Emergency services were called to an address in Milburn Road on Thursday, June 6, at 11.41pm after a blaze ripped through the house.

While carrying out a search of the property, a fire and rescue crew found a body.

It has now been formally identified as the occupant, Graham Green.

The 39-year-old’s family are currently being supported by specially-trained officers from Northumbria Police and an investigation has been launched.

Detective Inspector Joanne Brooks from the force’s homicide and major inquiry team said: “We are now carrying out an investigation to help us understand the events leading up to the fire.

“We have family liaison officers in place who are supporting Graham’s family and would ask that their privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time.

“Our investigation is very much ongoing and we would like to hear from anyone who might have information about this incident, or, anyone who saw Graham or knows of his whereabouts in the hours before the fire.”

If you have any such information, please call Northumbria Police on 101 – quoting reference 10 07/06/19.