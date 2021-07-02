Police move to reassure residents a month on from Danny Humble's murder

Danny Humble (left) and some of the floral tributes left for him.

The 35-year-old father of two died the day after he was allegedly violently attacked as he walked home.

Shortly after the incident on May 29, officers arrested eight males, aged between 16 and 18 on suspicion of murder. They have been released under investigation.

Enquiries into the murder investigation are continuing, but to reassure the shocked community, police say they have increased patrols, especially during busy periods.

Cramlington Neighbourhood Inspector Jon Caisley said: “First and foremost, our thoughts remain with Danny’s loved ones at this incredibly difficult time and they continue to be supported by a team of specialist officers.

“We know this incident has shocked the community of Cramlington, of which we consider ourselves to be very much a part of.

“I want to reassure residents that the investigation team are doing all they can to bring those responsible to justice.”

He added: “While incidents of this nature are extremely rare, we fully understand that people will have concerns following such a tragedy.

“We have put extra patrols in place to increase visibility, including during busy periods such as weekends.

I would urge anyone who has concerns to speak to an officer so we can look to address these directly.

“We are committed to doing all we can to help ensure people in Cramlington feel safe.”

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness said work was needed across the region to prevent violent crime.

She said: “The recent death in Cramlington sent shockwaves through our region, and serves as a reminder that we need to keep up the fight against crime.

“But stepping back from this terrible case, there is also a clear need across our region to work to prevent violent crime.

"When I took up this post, I promised to set up a Violence Reduction Unit to help educate young people and turn them away from violent crime. Sometimes it’s a bit hard to understand what these units do, but I want to assure you that in the long term they achieve success.

“The Violence Reduction Unit I set up is modelled on the first such unit introduced in Glasgow, where on some of the toughest streets in Europe a dedicated team brought down crime rates by targeting the spread of violence.

“We’re working towards that aim here, and I want to reassure people that our focus goes beyond just city centres.

"Our towns, villages and costal areas are just as important and I’ll continue to back them with resources.”

After Danny’s death, his mother paid tribute to him.

Deb Humble said: “Danny was a devoted dad.

“He was a family man and very close to his two brothers, the Humble brothers – the ‘Three Musketeers’ as they were known to us.

“He was also a great son, someone to be proud of, and a very loving boyfriend.

“We are lost without him – we are broken.

“Compassionate, hilarious and a good friend, he will be missed by so, so many and his absence leaves a hole in so many lives.