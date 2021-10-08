Police teams up with charities for special fundraising matches

The Northumbria Police football team.

The Northumbria Police football team, made up of staff and officers, were shooting for success as they faced teams from two local charities – The Bradley Lowery Foundation and The Scott Bell Fund.

The matches aimed to bring in much-needed donations for the charitable organisations who look after those at their lowest ebb.

Scott Bell, a former striker with the Spartans, was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2011 but died two years later. The fund aims to raise funds into the condition as well as awareness of it.

PC John Boddy, who works for the Force’s Motor Patrols department, said: “As a team, we’ve made great strides over the years to recognise the challenges and difficulties men can face and worked hard to make sure our players, their colleagues and their families know that suffering in silence is not OK and support is available.

“Since our team was reformed in 2016 we’ve been championing mental health as it’s never been more important to stay fit and health in every sense.”

On October 1, the team hosted The Bradley Lowrey Foundation in an 11 a-side game at 3pm, followed by their first ever five-a-side tournament at 5.30pm to raise funds for both the foundation and The Scott Bell Fund, in association with the Foundation of Light and the Newcastle United Foundation.