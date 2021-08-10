Popular sandcastle competition makes welcome return to Whitley Bay beach

The Whitley Bay Chamber of Trade’s 13th Sandcastle competition, supported by North Tyneside Council, took place last Saturday.

Nearly 500 participants took part, with 113 sandcastles and sand sculptures created on the day.

There were many varying examples of ‘medieval ‘style sandcastles as well as sculptures including crabs, octopus, boats, spiders, mermaids, pineapple and more.

Also on hand were Startastic Entertainment Character Spider Man, Rosie Cheeks face painting by Debbie, shuggy boats from Turners Funfair plus music from Bay Uke.

Winners of sandcastle were Alex’s Gang (first), Tribe Famalam (second), and TC (third).

Sculpture winners were George’s Team (first), Glendale Gang (second) and Charlie (third).

The winners received Whitley Bay gift vouchers provided by the Whitley Bay Chamber of Trade to be spent on the high street.

All children who participated received a medal.

June Tolson, of the Whitley Bay Chamber of Trade, was extremely impressed with the high quality of sandcastles and sand sculptures on show.

She said: “I really did not think the entrants could get better but after having a year off due to the dreaded lockdown they just did.

"The weather, well we did have a few showers, but this did not dampen the spirits of the participants.

"It has been another great turnout for our annual free to enter competition and it is great to see so many children, parents and grandparents enjoy themselves.

"This event could not continue without the support of our local community and families who come out of the area to enter this competition.

"A few entrants this year came from Northampton, Durham and Cumbria, but have an idea they may have been visiting.

"Help and assistance is given free by our Chamber members, their families and friends.

“The Whitley Bay Sandcastle competition was another huge success it proved to be a great fun day for all.”

Sandcastle competition One of the sculpture entries in the sandcastle competition.

Sandcastle competition A crocodile entry in the sculpture section of the sandcastle competition.

Sandcastle competition There were plenty of entries in the sandcastle competition.

Sandcastle competition There was a mermaid spotted on Whitley Bay beach for the sandcastle competition.