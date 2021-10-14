Prestigious awards for 11 of Northumberland's popular parks

Carlisle Park, Morpeth.

A total of 11 parks in the county have been awarded prestigious Green Flag Awards by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, which recognises them as some of the very best in the country.

Northumberland’s winning green spaces are: Alexandra Park, Cramlington; Astley Park, Seaton Delaval; Carlisle Park, Morpeth; Castle Vale Park and Coronation Park, Berwick; Doctor Pit Park, Bedlington; Eastwoods Park, Prudhoe; Hexham Parks; Hirst Park, Ashington; Plessey Woods Country Park, Ashington; Ridley Park, Blyth; and Bolam Lake Country Park.

This international award, now celebrating its 25th year, is a sign to the public that the space boasts the highest possible environmental standards, is beautifully maintained and has excellent visitor facilities.

Ridley Park, Blyth.

Northumberland County Councillor John Riddle, cabinet member for Local Services, said: “One thing the Covid-19 pandemic has taught us is how much we value our local parks and green spaces.

"They have played a vital role for people as a place to relax, exercise and meet friends and family safely and have become the heart of our communities.

“We invest in and work hard to continually improve our parks.

"Each Green Flag Award is a testament to the dedication and hard work that has been put in by our residents and local volunteers and our own staff, towards maintaining the parks to very high standards.”

Coronation Park in Berwick.