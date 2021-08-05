Programme aims to helps children keep active this summer

Northumberland County Council’s sports development team, working in partnership with local town councils, have lined up a programme of fun activities.

A wide selection of activities will be laid on including tennis, cricket, football, dodgeball, archery, bike riding, crazy golf, arts crafts, music and more.

There will also be sports camps run by fully qualified, experienced and enthusiastic coaches.

The programme has been laid on with the generous support of funding from Blyth, Newbiggin, Cramlington and Seaton Valley Town Councils.

Northumberland County Councillor Jeff Watson, cabinet member for healthy lives, said: “The summer holiday programme provides a fantastic way for children to keep active, develop new skills, have fun and make friends, all within a safe environment.”

To view the holiday programme go to https://www.facebook.com/NCCSportsDevelopment

To book email [email protected] with your name, child's name, child's age and a contact number.