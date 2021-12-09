£20.9m Town Fund for Blyth is officially signed off

The £20.9m Town Fund for Blyth has been officially signed off.

Earlier this year we revealed how £20.9million was being awarded as part of the Towns Fund investment.

The vision is that by 2030, Blyth will be a thriving UK and international centre of renewable energy and advanced manufacturing growth and innovation.

In total, £33million has been secured across Future High Streets Fund, Accelerated Towns Fund and the Town Deal to help Northumberland County Council and its partner deliver the £70million Energising Blyth Programme.

The Town Deal will deliver projects including improvements to major employment sites, additional town centre regeneration, new innovation and learning facilities, high quality new homes, cycling and walking improvements and support to deliver a major cultural programme of events and activities.

It will also boost Blyth’s growing low carbon energy sector with a new STEM educational and vocational training facility.

Alan Ferguson OBE, chairman of the Blyth Town Deal Board, said; "The board is delighted to receive this excellent news confirming the government’s support for our plans.

“This will bolster all our work to support the town’s future growth and recovery following the Covid 19 pandemic. We have worked closely as a board and with the wider community and stakeholders to ensure that this plan truly reflects the needs of the town.

"There are exciting times ahead for Blyth as we move forward together to realise our vision for the town."

Welcoming the news that the final 15 Town Deals have been signed, Neil O’Brien MP, Minister for Levelling Up, the Union and Constitution, said: “This £20.9million investment from our Towns Fund will help Blyth will remain at the forefront of the growing green energy sector.

“Plans for a new training facility will deliver the skills that local people and employers need to power Blyth’s economy.

“We are levelling up all areas across the country and transforming our towns into places that more people want to visit, work, and live for generations to come.”

The announcement bolsters the work already underway to regenerate the town including the £1.3m Northern Gateway phase 1, delivering improvements to Bowes Street, Wanley Street and Church Street.